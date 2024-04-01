Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (April 5, 2024) – U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), joins Argentine President Javier Milei and senior Argentine defense officials for a ceremony highlighting the U.S.-provided donation of a C-130H Hercules aircraft to the country’s air force. Richardson visited Argentina April 2-6 to foster dialogue and collaboration with the country's new government and defense leaders and underscore the long-standing commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries. ((Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Argentina)

