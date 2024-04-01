BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (April 5, 2024) – Argentine President Javier Milei delivers remarks during a ceremony highlighting the U.S.-provided donation of a C-130H Hercules aircraft to the Argentina’s air force. U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and senior Argentine defense officials took part in the ceremony. Richardson visited Argentina April 2-6 to foster dialogue and collaboration with the country's new government and defense leaders and underscore the long-standing commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Argentina)
Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
