BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (April 5, 2024) – Argentine President Javier Milei delivers remarks during a ceremony highlighting the U.S.-provided donation of a C-130H Hercules aircraft to the Argentina’s air force. U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and senior Argentine defense officials took part in the ceremony. Richardson visited Argentina April 2-6 to foster dialogue and collaboration with the country's new government and defense leaders and underscore the long-standing commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Argentina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 18:50 Photo ID: 8324961 VIRIN: 240405-A-BS728-1001 Resolution: 3000x1940 Size: 2.53 MB Location: AR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.