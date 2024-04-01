First JBC AFFORGEN deployed members return

An Airman poses for a picture with his family after returning from deployment to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 6, 2024. Joint Base Charleston served as the lead wing from October 2023 to April 2024 in Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, during the first ever execution and operationalization of the Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

