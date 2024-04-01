First JBC AFFORGEN deployed members return

Redeployers reunite with their family and friends at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 6, 2024. The Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, deployment model was designed to improve Air Force readiness and better communicate the capabilities the service can provide to the Joint Force through a 24-month rotational cycle broken into four, six-month phases: prepare, certify, available and reset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

