    First JBC AFFORGEN deployed members return [Image 6 of 8]

    First JBC AFFORGEN deployed members return

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Redeployers deplane after returning home to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 6, 2024. The Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, deployment model was designed to improve Air Force readiness and better communicate the capabilities the service can provide to the Joint Force through a 24-month rotational cycle broken into four, six-month phases: prepare, certify, available and reset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    This work, First JBC AFFORGEN deployed members return [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment
    JBC
    AFFORGEN

