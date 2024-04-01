ESGR group

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Civilian employers from the Sioux City, Iowa area pose for a photo with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on April 4, 2024. The group flew with the unit during a refueling flight as part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift program. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

