    KC-135 Taxi [Image 2 of 4]

    KC-135 Taxi

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling aircraft assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing taxis on the ramp at the Air National Guard unit’s home base in Sioux City, Iowa on April 4, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8324826
    VIRIN: 240404-Z-KZ880-1070
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Taxi [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESGR
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    185th ARW
    Boss Flight

