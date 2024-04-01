Employers get close-up look at air refueling mission

Civilian employers from the Sioux City, Iowa area boarded flights this week for an important military mission.



The mission had passengers participating in a mid-air refueling flight as part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift program.



On board two U.S. Air Force KC-135 air refueling aircraft from the Iowa Air National Guard, guests made their way to the refueling area over Southeast South Dakota. During the flight each person got to witness an air to air refueling while lying next to the boom operator in the back of the aircraft.



After connecting with F-16 fighter aircraft from the South Dakota Air National Guard, the flight returned to the Sioux City airport a few hours later.



During the event retired Command Sgt. Major Jack Hanson, with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, spoke to the group about the important role civilian employers have in supporting their military members.



Hanson explained the importance of knowing the responsibilities and rights of National Guard members. He also talked to the group about how ESGR can help strengthen employer and employee relationships.



Before dismissing for the day the group toured the unit’s large KC-135 aircraft maintenance hangar where they could get a closer look at one of the Stratotankers.



By days end guests had gotten to experience an air refueling closeup and complete their mission of gaining a better understanding of the Air National Guard mission.

