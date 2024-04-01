Boarding KC-135

Civilian employers from the Sioux City, Iowa area board a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on April 4, 2024. The group is departing for a local refueling flight as part of an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift flight. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

