MONTEREY, Calif. (March 28, 2024) Retired Colombian Navy Adm. Guillermo Barrera is congratulated by Colombian Army Maj. David Florez, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), following Barrera’s induction into the NPS Hall of Fame. Barrera, a 1983 NPS graduate, was honored for his 40-year naval career, culminating in his service as Commander of the Colombian Navy from 2006-2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 14:30
|Photo ID:
|8323733
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-OX360-1023
|Resolution:
|4650x3094
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240328-N-OX360-1023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
