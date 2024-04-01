240328-N-OX360-1023

MONTEREY, Calif. (March 28, 2024) Retired Colombian Navy Adm. Guillermo Barrera is congratulated by Colombian Army Maj. David Florez, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), following Barrera’s induction into the NPS Hall of Fame. Barrera, a 1983 NPS graduate, was honored for his 40-year naval career, culminating in his service as Commander of the Colombian Navy from 2006-2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)

