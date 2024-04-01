240328-N-OX360-1022

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (March 28, 2024) Retired Colombian Navy Adm. Guillermo Barrera addresses the audience during his induction into the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Hall of Fame. Barrera, a 1983 NPS graduate, was honored for his 40-year naval career, culminating in his service as Commander of the Colombian Navy from 2006-2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)

