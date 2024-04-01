240328-N-OX360-1010

MONTEREY, Calif. (March 28, 2024) Retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, left, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), and Rear Adm. James Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. Fourth Fleet, congratulate retired Colombian Navy Adm. Guillermo Barrera on his induction into the NPS Hall of Fame. Barrera, a 1983 NPS graduate, was honored for his 40-year naval career, culminating in his service as Commander of the Colombian Navy from 2006-2010. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)

