BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dali Miranda, a team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, participates in a gear accountability check after embarking the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

