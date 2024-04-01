U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel embarking the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8322530
|VIRIN:
|240403-M-LO557-1067
|Resolution:
|3069x2047
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT