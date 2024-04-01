U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Perez, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arizona, disembarks a Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean April 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8322533 VIRIN: 240403-M-LO557-1104 Resolution: 3781x5668 Size: 2.92 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.