Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer [Image 2 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Kennedy, a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, waits for instructions after embarking the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8322532
    VIRIN: 240403-M-LO557-1213
    Resolution: 5307x3540
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Shore-to-Ship Movement to USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Amphibious
    embarked
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT