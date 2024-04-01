Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU

Australian Army Capt. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Sydney, conducts preflight checks on a Viper aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 2, 2024. Davies is part of the Personnel Exchange Program, where foreign military members embed with counterpart units to share best practices, and transitioned to flying AH-1Z Vipers in January 2022. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

