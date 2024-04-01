Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU [Image 2 of 9]

    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Australian Army Capt. Rhys Davies, front, a native of Sydney, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nathan Hall, a native of Mississippi, both AH-1Z Viper pilots assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct preflight procedures in a Viper aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 2, 2024. Davies is part of the Personnel Exchange Program, where foreign military members embed with counterpart units to share best practices, and transitioned to flying AH-1Z Vipers in January 2022. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8322498
    VIRIN: 240402-M-AS577-1238
    Resolution: 7331x4890
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU
    Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Australian Army
    AH-1Z Viper
    PEP
    VMM-165
    Partners and Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT