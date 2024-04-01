Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 4]

    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Nicodea Simms (right), the CBRN specialist of 728th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with his wife, Gaelyn (left), and their 9-month-old son, N’aziel, during a trip to New York to visit family. “I am so proud of my husband,” said Gaelyn. “All the obstacles and competitions helped him get out of his comfort zone. Even though he may be gone for weeks at a time, the second he comes home, me and N’aziel are so happy to see him. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8322272
    VIRIN: 220111-A-A5006-1003
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 294.25 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Jamaica to the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army
    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army
    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army
    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    motivation
    Jamaica
    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT