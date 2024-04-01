Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army [Image 1 of 4]

    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Nicodea Simms, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with 728th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, immigrated from Jamaica to the U.S. during high school and enlisted into the Army after graduating college. “I wanted something to discipline me. I realized I can’t keep living like this; this is not what I envisioned. If I want to be successful, I can’t keep doing this,” said Simms. “Coming from Jamaica you learn, as I have said, you learn to work hard, you learn discipline, you learn how to pick yourself up and go after what you want in life.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8322269
    VIRIN: 240404-A-CH123-1001
    Resolution: 4232x5454
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Jamaica to the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

