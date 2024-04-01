From Jamaica to the U.S. Army

Sgt. Nicodea Simms, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with 728th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, immigrated from Jamaica to the U.S. during high school and enlisted into the Army after graduating college. “I wanted something to discipline me. I realized I can’t keep living like this; this is not what I envisioned. If I want to be successful, I can’t keep doing this,” said Simms. “Coming from Jamaica you learn, as I have said, you learn to work hard, you learn discipline, you learn how to pick yourself up and go after what you want in life.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher “Ham” Hammond)

