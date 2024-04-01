From Jamaica to the U.S. Army

Nicodea Simms (right), poses with is older brother, Christopher (left), and his father, Anthony (center), in Jamaica. Simms is now a sergeant and the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist for 728th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “My parents traveled a lot for work, leaving for two or three months to go work in the U.S., save money, come back to Jamaica and then leave again,” said Simms. “The U.S. had better opportunities for work. So, I wouldn’t see my parents for quite some time. I had to learn to do a lot of things on my own, for myself.” (Courtesy Photo)

