    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army [Image 2 of 4]

    From Jamaica to the U.S. Army

    02.01.2022

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Nicodea Simms, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with 728th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with his mother, Iroda Young, after graduating advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. “I chose CBRN because when I heard about chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, I thought that was science. I have been doing science my whole life and I thought this would benefit me with my education,” said Simms. (Courtesy Photo)

