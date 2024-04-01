Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2 [Image 11 of 11]

    354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Force Support Squadron help setup floor tarps for Raven Beddown 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2024. The 354th FSS hosted Raven Beddown 24-2 to improve and refine the systems they use to in-process deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:27
    Photo ID: 8322089
    VIRIN: 240325-F-SH339-1217
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2
    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Force Support Squadron
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th FW
    355th FGS

