354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES 03.25.2024 Courtesy Photo 354th Fighter Wing

Airmen from the 354th Force Support Squadron help setup floor tarps for Raven Beddown 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2024. The 354th FSS hosted Raven Beddown 24-2 to improve and refine the systems they use to in-process deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)