354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2

Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing settle in during Raven Beddown 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2024. The 354th FSS hosted Raven Beddown 24-2 to improve and refine the systems they use to in-process deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

