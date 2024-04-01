Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2 [Image 8 of 11]

    354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing wait for an initial brief during Raven Beddown 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2024. The 354th FSS hosted Raven Beddown 24-2 to improve and refine the systems they use to in-process deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FSS holds Raven Beddown 24-2 [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Force Support Squadron
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th FW
    355th FGS

