    Joint agency turnout for CST training [Image 9 of 12]

    Joint agency turnout for CST training

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, survey team chief, left, watches as Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, center, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, uses a spectroscopic personal radiation detector while Staff Sgt. Russel L. Fiske, 31st WMD-CST, Delaware National Guard, uses a hand-held detector during the Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives Characterization, Exploitation, and Mitigation Course – JCCEM – at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, March 28, 2024. During the course, the 21st WMD-CST; the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team; FBI; New Jersey State Police, and members of the Delaware and Idaho WMD-CSTs were trained by the Eniwetok Group, LLC (EGL). The participants were placed in multi-agency teams and sent to investigate mock simulated CBRN situations and then work through a solution to address the hazards. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 16:59
    Photo ID: 8321942
    VIRIN: 240328-Z-AL508-1038
    Resolution: 6651x4437
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint agency turnout for CST training [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint agency turnout for CST training

    CST
    CBRN
    FBI
    Coast Guard
    Air Force
    Army

