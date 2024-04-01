Joint agency turnout for CST training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, survey team chief, left, watches as Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, center, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, uses a spectroscopic personal radiation detector while Staff Sgt. Russel L. Fiske, 31st WMD-CST, Delaware National Guard, uses a hand-held detector during the Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives Characterization, Exploitation, and Mitigation Course – JCCEM – at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, March 28, 2024. During the course, the 21st WMD-CST; the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team; FBI; New Jersey State Police, and members of the Delaware and Idaho WMD-CSTs were trained by the Eniwetok Group, LLC (EGL). The participants were placed in multi-agency teams and sent to investigate mock simulated CBRN situations and then work through a solution to address the hazards. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

