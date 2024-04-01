Joint agency turnout for CST training

U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher M. Mejia, left, survey team member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, and 2nd Lt. Olga Usova, back, 31st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, Delaware National Guard, listen as Carrie Hiser Sivley, president, Eniwetok Group, LLC, EGL) briefs them on a simulated crime scene during the Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives Characterization, Exploitation, and Mitigation Course – JCCEM – at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, March 27, 2024. During the course, the 21st WMD-CST; the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team; FBI; New Jersey State Police, and members of the Delaware and Idaho WMD-CSTs were trained by the Eniwetok Group, LLC (EGL). The participants were placed in multi-agency teams and sent to investigate mock simulated CBRN situations and then work through a solution to address the hazards. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|03.27.2024
|04.04.2024 16:59
|8321935
|240327-Z-AL508-1017
|8192x5464
|22.71 MB
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|2
|0
