    Joint agency turnout for CST training [Image 5 of 12]

    Joint agency turnout for CST training

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Wittig, left, closes the helmet on Senior Airman Russell J. Bongiovanni’s EOD-10E bomb suit, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, during the Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives Characterization, Exploitation, and Mitigation Course – JCCEM – at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, March 27, 2024. During the course, the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st WMD-CST; the 177th EOD team; FBI; New Jersey State Police, and members of the Delaware and Idaho WMD-CSTs were trained by the Eniwetok Group, LLC (EGL). The participants were placed in multi-agency teams and sent to investigate mock simulated CBRN situations and then work through a solution to address the hazards. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    CST
    CBRN
    FBI
    Coast Guard
    Air Force
    Army

