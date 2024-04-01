Joint agency turnout for CST training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Russell J. Bongiovanni, explosive ordnance disposal technician, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, carries a pulsed X-ray generator and a sensor panel to a simulated crime scene during the Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives Characterization, Exploitation, and Mitigation Course – JCCEM – at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, March 27, 2024. During the course, the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st WMD-CST; the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team; FBI; New Jersey State Police, and members of the Delaware and Idaho WMD-CSTs were trained by the Eniwetok Group, LLC (EGL). The participants were placed in multi-agency teams and sent to investigate mock simulated CBRN situations and then work through a solution to address the hazards. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024