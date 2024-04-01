Tech Sgt. Shawn Blankenship, 22nd Medical Group mental health technician, hands an air freshener to an Airman entering the main gate April 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. April is Alcohol Awareness Month, a program initiated by the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence to increase awareness about the treatment and prevention of alcohol abuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tryphena Mayhugh)

