Airmen assigned to the 22nd Medical Group hand out air fresheners for Alcohol Awareness Month April 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The giveaway was aimed to “clear the air” for alcohol abuse awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tryphena Mayhugh)

