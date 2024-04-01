Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22 MDG &quot;clears the air&quot; for alcohol abuse awareness at McConnell

    MCCONNEALL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tryphena Mayhugh 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Kayah McLean, 22nd Medical Group acting ADAPT NCOIC, hands an air freshener for Alcohol Awareness Month to an Airman entering the main gate April 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The fresheners included a QR code to an anonymous survey and a list of other Alcohol Awareness Month events at McConnell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tryphena Mayhugh)

    This work, 22 MDG "clears the air" for alcohol abuse awareness at McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell
    22 ARW
    22 MDG
    Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month

