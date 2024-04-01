Senior Airman Mikala Thurman, 22nd Medical Group mental health technician, hands an air freshener for Alcohol Awareness Month to an Airman entering the main gate April 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The fresheners included a QR code to an anonymous survey and a calendar for other Alcohol Awareness Month events at McConnell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tryphena Mayhugh)

Date Taken: 04.02.2024
Location: MCCONNEALL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US