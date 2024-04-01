Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aeroporto Pagliano e Gori commander, gives remarks at the 101st ITAF Anniversary ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2024. Aviano is considered the cradle of Italian military aviation, with their first squadrons forming up and sortieing in the region during World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:20 Photo ID: 8320500 VIRIN: 240327-F-QC626-1034 Resolution: 3618x2408 Size: 836.96 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.