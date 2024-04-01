Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence [Image 3 of 7]

    Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aeroporto Pagliano e Gori commander, gives remarks at the 101st ITAF Anniversary ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2024. Aviano is considered the cradle of Italian military aviation, with their first squadrons forming up and sortieing in the region during World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:20
    VIRIN: 240327-F-QC626-1034
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
