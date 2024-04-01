U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base Honor Guard retires the colors at the 101st Italian air force Anniversary ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2024. Aviano has a longstanding history of Italian military aviation, with the first ITAF pilot graduating from Aviano AB in 1912. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:20 Photo ID: 8320503 VIRIN: 240327-F-QC626-1043 Resolution: 4367x2906 Size: 1.32 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.