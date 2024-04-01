Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence

An Italian officer read the aviator’s prayer in memory of the fallen at the 101st Italian air force Anniversary ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2024. The Italian air force, or Aeronautica Militare Italiana, was founded on March 28, 1923, making Italy one of the earliest adopters of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

