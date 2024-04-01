Retired Chief Master Sergeant Roberto Bassi, historian, speaks at the 101st Italian air force Anniversary ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2024. Aviano is considered the cradle of Italian military aviation, with their first squadrons forming up and sortieing in the region during World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 03:20
|Photo ID:
|8320504
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-QC626-1053
|Resolution:
|3794x2525
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS
