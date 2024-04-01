Retired Chief Master Sergeant Roberto Bassi, historian, speaks at the 101st Italian air force Anniversary ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2024. Aviano is considered the cradle of Italian military aviation, with their first squadrons forming up and sortieing in the region during World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:20 Photo ID: 8320504 VIRIN: 240327-F-QC626-1053 Resolution: 3794x2525 Size: 1.3 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB celebrates 101 years of ITAF excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.