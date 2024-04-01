You can make your own eclipse projector using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and aluminum foil. With the Sun behind you, sunlight will stream through a pinhole punched into aluminum foil taped over a hole in one side of the box. During the partial phases of a solar eclipse, this will project a crescent Sun onto a white sheet of paper taped to the inside of the box. Look into the box through another hole cut into the box to see the projected image.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:37 Photo ID: 8319896 VIRIN: 240403-O-DD678-8969 Resolution: 1212x844 Size: 107.08 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Solar Viewer [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.