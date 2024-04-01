Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Solar Viewer [Image 4 of 4]

    Solar Viewer

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Laura Boyd 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    You can make your own eclipse projector using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and aluminum foil. With the Sun behind you, sunlight will stream through a pinhole punched into aluminum foil taped over a hole in one side of the box. During the partial phases of a solar eclipse, this will project a crescent Sun onto a white sheet of paper taped to the inside of the box. Look into the box through another hole cut into the box to see the projected image.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8319896
    VIRIN: 240403-O-DD678-8969
    Resolution: 1212x844
    Size: 107.08 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solar Viewer [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bailys Beads
    Diamond Ring
    Lunar Path
    Solar Viewer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Experience the Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse Safely

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT