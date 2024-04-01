You can make your own eclipse projector using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and aluminum foil. With the Sun behind you, sunlight will stream through a pinhole punched into aluminum foil taped over a hole in one side of the box. During the partial phases of a solar eclipse, this will project a crescent Sun onto a white sheet of paper taped to the inside of the box. Look into the box through another hole cut into the box to see the projected image.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 17:37
|Photo ID:
|8319896
|VIRIN:
|240403-O-DD678-8969
|Resolution:
|1212x844
|Size:
|107.08 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Solar Viewer [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Experience the Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse Safely
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT