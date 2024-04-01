Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamond Ring [Image 2 of 4]

    Diamond Ring

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Laura Boyd 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The diamond-ring effect occurred at the beginning and end of totality during a total solar eclipse. As the last bits of sunlight pass through the valleys on the moon's limb, and the faint corona around the sun is just becoming visible, it looks like a ring with glittering diamonds on it.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Ring [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Experience the Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse Safely

