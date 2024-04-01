Experience the Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse Safely

Photo By Laura Boyd | This map shows the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. The dark path across the...... read more read more Photo By Laura Boyd | This map shows the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. The dark path across the continent shows where observers will need to be to see the ghostly-white outer atmosphere of the Sun (the corona) when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s disk during the total eclipse. Outside those paths, the map also shows where and how much the Sun will be partially eclipsed by the Moon. see less | View Image Page

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. The Fort Campbell and surrounding areas expect to reach 97% of the moon passing between the Sun and Earth.



Knowing what to expect during the solar eclipse helps everyone to properly prepare and safely view the wonderous event. Be aware of your surroundings during the eclipse. Sudden changes in the light may unexpectedly affect temperature, driving, outdoor work tasks, household pets, and local wildlife.



It is critically important not to remove your safety approved eclipse glasses until the Moon has completely covered the sun where there is a 100% total eclipse. In the Fort Campbell and immediate surrounding areas, there is no safe viewing without proper eye protection during the entire event.



Never stare directly at the eclipse with the naked eye. Safe solar viewing should only be done through an ISO 12312-2 international standard lens or filter. Alternatively, anyone can create a pinhole projector with everyday household items. See attached graphic or go to https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/14391/ on how to properly create your own viewer.



The viewing device's lens can amplify the ultra-focused light's damaging aspects and potentially ruin the device's components.



According to NASA, “Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.”



NASA.gov shares that during an eclipse, two shadows are cast. The first is called the umbra (UM bruh). This shadow gets smaller as it goes away from the sun. It is the dark center of the eclipse shadow. The second shadow is called the penumbra (pe NUM bruh). The penumbra gets larger as it goes away from the sun.



According to the NASA Solar eclipse tracking tool on their website, the Fort Campbell area timeline for the event is as follows:



12:44 p.m. - Enter Umbra shadow

1:28 p.m. - 50% Coverage

2:02 p.m. - 97% Maximum Coverage (for the Fort Campbell area)

2:36 p.m. - 50% Coverage

3:19 p.m. - Exit Penumbral shadow



The maximum time spent at 97% coverage is approximately 2 minutes. Paducah, Kentucky, is the closest major city to be in the 100% path of totality.



The first phase is the Partial Eclipse, lasting between 70 and 80 minutes. The first point where the moon “touches” the sun is called first contact.



Next is a very brief phase called Shadow Bands. These are rapidly moving, long, dark bands separated by white spaces that can be seen on the sides of buildings or the ground just before and after totality. This is caused by turbulent cells of air in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.



Bailey’s Beads occur when several points of light shine brightly around the Moon’s edges. They are very short-lived and extremely hard to photograph.



Next is the Diamond Ring phase, which consists of a single bright spot along the edge of the Moon’s shadow. The darkness contrasted with the Sun’s atmosphere gives the appearance of a large diamond ring in the sky.



The last phase is Totality, which will not completely occur in the local area. The diamond ring disappears, and the location plunges into nighttime. Stars come out, bugs may sound off, and streetlights may come on. There are instances also where you can see a 360-degree sunset. Totality is the ONLY time when it is safe to observe an eclipse without the aid of a solar filter.



Then, the phases go backward until the sun returns in full.



Find local viewing opportunities at campbell.armymwr.com



Wherever you choose to view the eclipse, be sure to experience this wondrous event safely. For more information visit: https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/



Courtesy story by: Staff Sgt. John Howard