Lunar Path

This map shows the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. The dark path across the continent shows where observers will need to be to see the ghostly-white outer atmosphere of the Sun (the corona) when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s disk during the total eclipse. Outside those paths, the map also shows where and how much the Sun will be partially eclipsed by the Moon.

