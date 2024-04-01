Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lunar Path [Image 3 of 4]

    Lunar Path

    FORT CAMPBELL , KY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Laura Boyd 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    This map shows the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. The dark path across the continent shows where observers will need to be to see the ghostly-white outer atmosphere of the Sun (the corona) when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s disk during the total eclipse. Outside those paths, the map also shows where and how much the Sun will be partially eclipsed by the Moon.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8319895
    VIRIN: 240403-O-DD678-8894
    Resolution: 1732x882
    Size: 523.9 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL , KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lunar Path [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

