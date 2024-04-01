Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 5 of 6]

    SERE Parachute Demonstration

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron takes a picture of himself while waiting for the helicopter to arrive during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. The SERE specialists periodically practice parachuting in order to maintain their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8319706
    VIRIN: 240326-F-YL237-3663
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Demonstration
    SERE

