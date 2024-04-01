A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron takes a picture of himself while waiting for the helicopter to arrive during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. The SERE specialists periodically practice parachuting in order to maintain their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8319706
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-YL237-3663
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS
