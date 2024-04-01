SERE Parachute Demonstration

A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) instructor with the 22nd Training Squadron successfully deploys his parachute during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. SERE instructors regularly participate in these demonstrations to be able to accurately train their students. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

