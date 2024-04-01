A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) instructor with the 22nd Training Squadron successfully deploys his parachute during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. SERE instructors regularly participate in these demonstrations to be able to accurately train their students. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8319710
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-YL237-1461
|Resolution:
|4881x3248
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT