    SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 4 of 6]

    SERE Parachute Demonstration

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron dons his gear in preparation to jump from a helicopter during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. SERE specialists have obtained a high level of proficiency when gearing up that is critical in order to achieve a safe and successful landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 16:26
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Demonstration
    SERE

