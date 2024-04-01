A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron dons his gear in preparation to jump from a helicopter during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. SERE specialists have obtained a high level of proficiency when gearing up that is critical in order to achieve a safe and successful landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8319683
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-YL237-8901
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Parachute Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT