SERE Parachute Demonstration

A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron dons his gear in preparation to jump from a helicopter during a parachuting demonstration at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 26, 2024. SERE specialists have obtained a high level of proficiency when gearing up that is critical in order to achieve a safe and successful landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

