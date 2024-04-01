SERE Parachute Training

A U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance, escape (SERE) specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron uses the zipline to demonstrate proper landing procedures to SERE students during parachute training at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, Mar. 25, 2024. SERE training ensures that at-risk personnel have the knowledge and capability to survive in austere environments and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

