Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, highlights the importance of integral leadership and transfer of power during the 4th Fighter Wing change of command, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Change of command ceremonies allow Air Force leadership to seamlessly transfer authority while meeting their new Airmen across the wing. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8319351
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-RS022-1079
|Resolution:
|5651x3760
|Size:
|710.83 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
