Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, highlights the importance of integral leadership and transfer of power during the 4th Fighter Wing change of command, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Change of command ceremonies allow Air Force leadership to seamlessly transfer authority while meeting their new Airmen across the wing. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 13:04 Photo ID: 8319351 VIRIN: 240322-F-RS022-1079 Resolution: 5651x3760 Size: 710.83 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.