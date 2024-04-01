Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, highlights the importance of integral leadership and transfer of power during the 4th Fighter Wing change of command, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Change of command ceremonies allow Air Force leadership to seamlessly transfer authority while meeting their new Airmen across the wing. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8319351
    VIRIN: 240322-F-RS022-1079
    Resolution: 5651x3760
    Size: 710.83 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

