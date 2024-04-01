4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing out-going commander, receives his final salute before relinquishing command during the 4 FW change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Col. Teel was the commander of the 4 FW for approximately two years. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

