    4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing in-coming commander, receives his first salute as commander of the 4 FW during the change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8319357
    VIRIN: 240322-F-RS022-1319
    Resolution: 3291x4946
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

