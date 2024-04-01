Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing in-coming commander, receives his first salute as commander of the 4 FW during the change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8319357
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-RS022-1319
|Resolution:
|3291x4946
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
