4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing out-going commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, during the change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024
Date Posted: 04.03.2024
Photo by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang