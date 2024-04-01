The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

240214-N-DG679-1011

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team poses for a photo after winning the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year award for its work supporting Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs). This is the first time the team has received the accolade. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)



Date Taken: 02.13.2024